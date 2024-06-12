Juventus remains in the running to sign Manchester United star Mason Greenwood after his fine loan spell at Getafe.

Greenwood was banished from the United first team for off-field issues, and he is now set to find a new home again.

With his contract expiring in a year, United wants to sell him and does not seem to have plans to offer him an extension.

Juventus is on the market for productive players, and they are impressed by Greenwood’s performances, who was simply unstoppable at Getafe.

The Englishman is on the radar of several clubs, but Juve wants to win the race. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Old Lady has made him their number one transfer target.

The report states that the men in black and white have been very impressed with his performances so far, and they are looking to ensure he joins them, even though he has other suitors.

Juve might have to sell some attackers to sign him, but that won’t be a problem, with Federico Chiesa and Matias Soule attracting the attention of other clubs.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood has been in fantastic form for some time, and the attacker could do even better under Thiago Motta at the Allianz Stadium.