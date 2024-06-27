Juventus wants to sign a new winger this summer and has compiled a list of potential signings, although they can realistically only acquire one or two players.

The Bianconeri are determined to secure the right players to ensure a strong start for Thiago Motta as manager.

Despite initially considering multiple options, Juventus has now focused their attention on a Manchester United attacker.

They are interested in both Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, but according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Sancho has emerged as their primary target.

Sancho impressed during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, but a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag necessitates his departure from United.

Juventus aims to capitalise on this situation and is keen to negotiate an agreement with United for Sancho. They are prioritising Sancho over their other targets and intend to finalise a deal soon.

Juve FC Says

Sancho had a brilliant season at Borussia Dortmund last season and could be a superb signing for us.