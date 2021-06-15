Juventus make move for Bayern Munich French international midfielder

Corentin Tolisso has emerged as the latest midfielder to be linked with a move to Juventus this summer.

The Frenchman remains one of the many talented players at Bayern Munich and he is also an important member of the France national team.

He has been on the radar of Massimiliano Allegri for some years now and the current Juve boss wants to manage him next season.

He has a year left on his current Bayern deal but it seems the player and the German club wants to break off their relationship.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia reports that the midfielder could leave this summer and Juventus has already opened preliminary talks over a potential transfer.

The report says the Bianconeri need midfielders and although they have made Manuel Locatelli their priority signing, they will add Tolisso if a deal can be agreed.

He isn’t the only other midfielder that they are planning on signing with the report further claiming that a return for Miralem Pjanic remains on the cards.

It says Pjanic’s agent is pushing for the Bosnian to return to Juventus on a two-year loan deal from the Catalan side.

Allegri will want to start strongly when next season starts and the gaffer knows he needs high quality talent to become champions of Italy again.