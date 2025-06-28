Juventus have reportedly revived their talks with the entourage of wantaway Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The Bianconeri will be looking to bolster their defence this summer, especially after conceding five goals in their most recent Club World Cup outing against Manchester City.

Gleison Bremer is considered the club’s most reliable option at the back, but he has yet to fully recover from an ACL injury, although his return to action shouldn’t be too far away.

Pierre Kalulu was bought from Milan, and he has been largely solid, but he endured a disastrous outing against Pep Guardiola’s men. As for Lloyd Kelly, he hasn’t been too convincing in his first six months in Turin

Therefore, Juventus could be looking to offload the former Newcastle United alongside Daniele Rugani to make room for a new arrival.

Juventus keeping tabs on Axel Disasi

While Recent reports have identified Marseille captain Leonardo Belardi as Igor Tudor’s ideal target, the management continues to monitor several other options.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus have made new contacts with Disasi and his representatives. The Bianconeri directors are keen admirers of the Gonesse native.

The 27-year-old is a French defender of Congolese origins who started his career at Paris FC, and then had experiences at Stade Reims and Monaco before earning a €45 million move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Axel Disasi (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Disasi’s complicated campaign

Disasi struggled for playing time this season under Enzo Maresca, so he was sent out on loan to Aston Villa.

The Frenchman was initially a regular starter in Unai Emery’s plans, but lost his starting berth towards the end of the season.

Disasi will return to Stamford Bridge this summer, as he remains tied to the Blues with a contract valid until 2029. However, he is expected to seal a move before the end of August.

The West Londoners have reportedly set their asking price at €30 million.