Juventus are reportedly making progress in their talks with Teun Koopmeiners, but finding an accord with Atalanta remains the main hurdle.

The Bianconeri have long identified the Dutchman as their primary target to enhance the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational campaign with La Dea that culminated in a Europa League triumph and a Champions League qualification.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have been in contact with the player’s agents recently, and the source describes it as “positive” talks.

Juventus have reportedly prepared Koopmeiners a five-year contract, with a yearly net salary of 4.5 million euros.

However, Atalanta remain stubborn in their requests. The Oribici aren’t willing to part ways with their prized asset for anything less than 60 million euros.

For their part, Juve aren’t willing to splash a figure above 45 million, but instead, they plan to offer players in exchange in order to meet La Dea’s valuation.

The source claims the Old Lady offered Fabio Miretti as an exchange pawn, but Atalanta weren’t interested in the young midfielder.

Hence, the Turin-based giants might have to raise the bar by inserting either Dean Huijsen or Matias Soulé in the operation.

However, the two clubs haven’t been able to agree on the market value of the two youngsters.

So it remains to be seen if Juventus would be able to find a solution on this front or instead turn their attention to an alternative target.