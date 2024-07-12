Juventus is aiming to finalise the transfer of Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu by proposing a player exchange.

The versatile Turkish international showcased impressive form for his country during Euro 2024, attracting attention from several clubs.

Prior to the Euros, Kadioglu had already been on the radar of Juventus and Arsenal, and his performances during the tournament further solidified their interest.

Juventus is now intensifying their efforts to secure his signature, and according to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are looking to expedite the process by offering either Filip Kostic or Arkadiusz Milik as part of the deal.

Due to financial constraints, Juventus cannot pursue a cash-only transaction, hence they are hoping Fenerbahce will consider a swap deal involving one of these attackers.

Juve FC Say

Ferdi Kadioglu will want to join us and continue his career in Italy, knowing we play in one of the top five European leagues.

Fenerbahce will not stand in his way if he asks to leave, however, he will not be cheap and there are probably other clubs that wants to sign him.

If another suitor offers them a good deal, the Turkish club could ignore our interest and send him their way.

Kadioglu is one of the finest versatile players and feels comfortable playing in several positions on the field.