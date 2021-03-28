Juventus make Valencia reserve team player their latest target

Juventus has found a new young player in Spain that will help their bid to cut down the average age of their players.

The Bianconeri have spent the last two transfer windows targeting moves for youngsters around Europe and the latest name on their radar is Fabio Blanco.

The 17-year-old is a winger that hasn’t even broken into Los Che first team just yet.

Juve’s scouting network has identified him as one for the future and Tuttosport via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are competing with Barcelona for his signature.

There are several other teams keen on signing him, however, the report says the two European powerhouses are leading the chasing pack.

Valencia has been in financial troubles for much of this campaign after they failed to qualify for the Champions League at the end of last season.

Several of their top players have been sold off or released to reduce the financial burden on the club and they would willingly cash in on others.

The likes of Blanco are seen as the club’s future stars, but the current financial realities will force them to sell him if Juve makes an interesting offer for his signature.