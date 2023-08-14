After evaluating multiple midfield options, Juventus has opted to pursue Habib Diarra from Strasbourg to address their midfield requirements for the upcoming season, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Amidst the potential signings of various midfielders, including figures like Thomas Partey and Sofyan Amrabat, Juventus has honed in on Diarra as their preferred choice, narrowing down their selection list.

Juventus views Diarra as a young midfielder with the potential to deliver the high-calibre performances they are seeking to bolster their midfield. The club is prepared to expedite their efforts to bring him into their squad before the transfer window closes.

Although it remains uncertain whether Diarra’s current club will be willing to part with the midfielder, Juventus has garnered funds from the sales of players like Denis Zakaria and Nicolo Rovella. Additionally, as more players are anticipated to depart the club, Juventus believes they have the resources to secure Diarra’s signature in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

Some Juve fans will not know Diarra, but the club has good scouts and the coach must have seen footage and reports about the midfielder before he agrees to them signing him.