Juventus remains keen on signing Teun Koopmeiners and has made the Dutchman their next big transfer target.

He is one of the best midfielders in Serie A and Europe and has contributed significantly to Atalanta’s success in recent seasons.

Thanks to Koopmeiners’ fine performances, they won the last Europa League and reached the final of the Coppa Italia.

La Dea wants to keep him beyond this season and has been preparing for the campaign with him in the picture.

The midfielder, however, expects to move to Juve, and the Bianconeri are trying to finalise the deal.

Juve will turn to another player if they cannot acquire the midfielder. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have identified AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche as an alternative.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest young midfielders in France and has caught the eye of top European clubs with his fine performances in Ligue 1.

Monaco hopes he remains with them beyond this campaign, but Juve might make a move for him in the coming days as their pursuit of Koopmeiners progresses slower than expected.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners remains the best option for our midfield, but if we cannot get our hands on him, then we have to move for another player.