Juventus has reportedly decided against selling Kenan Yildiz in the January transfer window, despite interest from Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal. Yildiz has experienced a rapid ascent at Juventus, progressing from their U19 team last season to becoming a first-team member. He has also earned a spot in the Turkey senior national team.

While Yildiz may not be getting much playing time at Juventus currently, there have been indications that he may be seeking opportunities elsewhere. However, according to a report on Football Italia, Juventus have opted to retain the young talent beyond the January transfer window.

Yildiz is expected to stay with Juventus until the end of the season, at which point the club will reevaluate his future. The decision to keep him suggests that Juventus sees potential in his development and values his contributions to the team.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has not been playing much for us this term and selling him might just be a very good decision.

He looks like a star in the making, but we need players who can play now and make an impact, so if we get a good offer for his signature in January, we should consider it.