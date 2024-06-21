Juventus is preparing to welcome Vasilije Adžić for pre-season as the Montenegrin talent joins them this summer.

The 18-year-old is regarded as the best talent in his country, and Juve moved quickly to seal a deal for his signature. He is now expected to begin the next campaign as a Juventus player, with the Bianconeri hopeful he will become their latest teenage sensation.

Thiago Motta is being supported with the players the club can afford, but he is also expected to continue the trend of giving youngsters chances to play often. This is one reason Adžić chose to join the Bianconeri, and if he impresses in pre-season, he is expected to get a first-team opportunity immediately.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder does not qualify as an EU player, yet Juventus is willing to sacrifice one of their two non-EU spots for him in their team. He will shuttle between the first team and the Next Gen team, but Juve expects him to train frequently with the first team.

Juve FC Says

Handing one of our non-EU spots to Adžić shows that we truly consider him one of the finest talents around.

We expect to give him a chance to play on the first team as long as he proves his worth.