Adrien Rabiot has been with Juventus since 2019, and he is now beginning to demonstrate why the Bianconeri fought hard to sign him from PSG as a free agent.

The Frenchman’s initial deal expired at the end of last season, and Juve agreed to secure him on a one-year deal because they were eager to retain him.

They had hoped he would commit to a longer-term contract, but Rabiot insisted on a shorter deal.

The Bianconeri began this season pushing for him to sign a longer contract, but Rabiot was typically reluctant and insisted it was too early.

He preferred to focus on helping the team and make a decision on his future later, which Juve accepted.

However, as the months passed, the midfielder’s entourage did not show a willingness to extend their stay in Turin.

Juve has now abandoned its efforts to keep him, according to a report on Calciomercato. They have decided that the best course of action is to allow him to leave the club.

The report claims they will no longer pursue keeping Rabiot, and he is now expected to depart the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

Juve FC Says

We have tried our best to keep Rabiot, but we are too big a club to beg the Frenchman to stay.

We have had enough time to identify a replacement for him, and there are better midfielders on the market to add to our squad.