Federico Chiesa was initially made available for transfer at the commencement of this transfer window, sparking the attention of multiple clubs across Europe.

The Italian winger, who clinched victory in Euro 2020, had experienced a period of subpar performance upon his return from a prolonged injury during the previous season. Juventus was seeking players who could make notable contributions and had considered parting ways with Chiesa due to his struggles to maintain fitness.

However, Chiesa’s resurgence during the pre-season and his strong performance in the league opener has demonstrated that he is back in top form. As a result, Juventus has altered its stance and is no longer considering his sale.

Liverpool has consistently expressed interest in Chiesa, and with reports suggesting challenges in retaining Mohamed Salah, recent speculation hinted at the possibility of Chiesa being brought in as a replacement.

Yet, a report from Tuttojuve has asserted that Juventus has firmly decided against selling the former Fiorentina player. The club’s management and coaching staff have reached a consensus that Chiesa will unquestionably remain with the team beyond this summer, and any potential offers for his transfer will be declined.

Juve FC Says

The club’s stance is what fans want because Chiesa is too important for us to sell, no matter the price.

We will struggle to sign another player like him in the few days left in this transfer window, which will affect our chance of winning the league or any trophy.