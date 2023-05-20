Juventus makes a decision on Allegri’s future after elimination from Europa League

Max Allegri is under pressure as the manager of Juventus after his team were eliminated from the Europa League in the semi-final stage on Thursday night.
The gaffer is now overseeing his second consecutive trophyless season, which is the first for the club for a decade.
Allegri won five consecutive league crowns during his first spell as the club’s manager, which is also one of the reasons the Bianconeri brought him back to Turin.
However, this second spell has been poor. After their exit from the Europa League, calls have increased for him to be sacked and replaced at the end of this season.
The club has a big decision to make at the end of the term, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he will remain their manager next season.
Juve will need a lot of money to sack Allegri and they have no intention of spending that much at the moment, so they will back him to help the team get better.
Juve FC Says
Allegri’s return has not gone to plan, but there is no guarantee that a new manager will turn this Juventus team into winners immediately.
We seem closer to winning a trophy under Allegri than some people will admit and we probably should keep the gaffer as the leader of the team for another campaign.
4 Comments
I know it doesn’t matter. But I will not watch Juve next season for first time in my life if he stays
OMG stop the press, ‘JOHN’ won’t watch the first game. What a disaster! The season will end from the first ball being kicked!
“We seem closer to winning a trophy under Allegri than some people will admit”?
Are you kidding me? What trophy are you talking about? Napoli just ran away with the league title. They got blitzed in the Champions League. They barely made it to the Europa semis and were beaten by a team made up of no names and serie A outcasts. They lost to one of their biggest rivals in Italy in the Coppa. What trophy is left that they could come close to winning?
Under this “gaffer”, they don’t score goals. They don’t control the ball, let alone the game. They have no offense to speak of, despite having a guy who scored goals regularly before arriving in Turin.
This team won’t win another trophy until you get rid of Allegri and his antiquated ideas. You don’t win games 1-0 anymore. Winning by not making defensive errors is a recipe for disaster in this Era of football.
Stop being a Homer opinion writer, and be objective.
ALLEGRI-OUT!
Continue watching
We seem closer to winning a trophy under Allegri than some people will admit and we probably should keep the gaffer as the leader of the team for another campaign.
MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
Reddit
Email
Avatar
MARTIN U
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Paratici
PRISMA INVESTIGATION: JUVENTUS AND SEVEN DIRECTORS CHARGED ON MULTIPLE COUNTS
MAY 20, 2023Allegri
JOURNALIST SAYS JUVENTUS STILL HAS NO IDENTITY AFTER TWO YEARS UNDER ALLEGRI
MAY 20, 2023fagioli sevilla
NICOLO FAGIOLI SET TO UNDERGO SURGERY ON HIS COLLARBONE
MAY 19, 2023
The Worst Cars Ever Made, Ranked In Order
ItsTheVibe
|
Sponsored
3 COMMENTS
Reply
JOHN
May 20, 2023 at 10:19 am
I know it doesn’t matter. But I will not watch Juve next season for first time in my life if he stays
Reply
ABDUL AZIM
May 20, 2023 at 11:20 am
OMG stop the press, ‘JOHN’ won’t watch the first game. What a disaster! The season will end from the first ball being kicked!
Reply
JOHNG
May 20, 2023 at 11:29 am
“We seem closer to winning a trophy under Allegri than some people will admit”?
Are you kidding me? What trophy are you talking about? Napoli just ran away with the league title. They got blitzed in the Champions League. They barely made it to the Europa semis and were beaten by a team made up of no names and serie A outcasts. They lost to one of their biggest rivals in Italy in the Coppa. What trophy is left that they could come close to winning?
Under this “gaffer”, they don’t score goals. They don’t control the ball, let alone the game. They have no offense to speak of, despite having a guy who scored goals regularly before arriving in Turin.
This team won’t win another trophy until you get rid of Allegri and his antiquated ideas. You don’t win games 1-0 anymore. Winning by not making defensive errors is a recipe for disaster in this Era of football.
Stop being a Homer opinion writer, and be objective.
ALLEGRI-OUT!