Juventus had sent Andrea Cambiaso on loan to Bologna last season, as their manager Max Allegri believed he needed more development before being ready for the first team.

During his loan spell at Bologna, the full-back impressed with his performances, and he has returned to Juventus for the current season. As part of the team’s tour of the USA, Allegri has had the opportunity to assess Cambiaso’s skills and potential, and it seems that the young player has made a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Reports from Tuttojuve suggest that Cambiaso is set to stay at Juventus for the upcoming season. Despite interest from Bologna to have him return for another loan spell and inquiries from AC Milan for his signature, Juventus has decided to retain him at the Allianz Stadium.

With his successful loan experience and the approval of his coaches, Cambiaso is now expected to compete for a starting spot on the team when the season officially begins later this month. This marks an exciting opportunity for the young full-back to further establish himself within the Juventus squad and continue his development at the top level of football.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso was one of the finest full-backs at Genoa, which is why we added him to our squad, so we expect him to be a key player for us at some point.

The time has come for the club to trust their man with some minutes and we expect him to do well on our books.