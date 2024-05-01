Juventus were asked to pay half of the 19 million euros they owed Cristiano Ronaldo in outstanding wages after it was determined that the club and the attacker were both responsible for the unpaid wages.

Ronaldo had been fighting to receive the full sum after deferring the payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attacker did so to help the club, but he signed a secret agreement with the former Bianconeri president, Andrea Agnelli.

Juve argues that they do not owe him, but they have since been forced to pay half, and the club does not wish to do so.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Juventus now intends to contest the verdict that they are liable to pay him half.

The report claims that Juventus maintains they do not owe Ronaldo and will now appeal the decision to have the verdict struck out.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was the happy party after that verdict, which is why he has not appealed to get more.

The attacker knows in a different situation, he could have lost all the money and is probably happy to recover some of it.

If we are convinced we will get a better deal on appeal, then we must explore that, even if it only results in us paying a little less to the attacker.