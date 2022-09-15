Juventus makes a decision on Cuadrado’s future

Juan Cuadrado was an important player for Juventus last season and the Colombian triggered an automatic contract extension after playing so many matches.

The club had expected him to continue his fine performance in this campaign, but he has been poor.

It seems age is finally catching up on the 34-year-old and he has been one of the Bianconeri’s worst performers this term.

The former Chelsea man is versatile, and that gives Max Allegri an opportunity to field him in different positions.

He was effective in several roles in the seasons before now, but 2022/2023 has been a bad year for him.

Because of his fine showing in the last term, Juve considered handing him a new long-term deal, but a report on Calciomercato claims that is no longer the case.

It claims the Bianconeri have decided he will leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

At 34, Cuadrado has stayed considerably long in football and it should not come as a surprise that he is struggling now.

At the end of this season, he should leave. If he wishes to keep playing, he can move to a less competitive league.

But his potential departure means we face another summer overhaul of our playing squad.