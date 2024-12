Having been one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders last season with Aston Villa, many anticipated that Luiz would bring the same level of quality to Serie A. However, his performances for Juventus have not lived up to the hype, and he has struggled to make an impact on the pitch. His adaptation to Juventus’ style of play has been challenging, and he has found it difficult to settle into the squad, leading to questions about his future.

There have been several reports suggesting that Juventus could look to offload him in the upcoming January transfer window. Some even claim that Aston Villa, his former club, is interested in bringing him back on loan. With the midfielder continuing to battle with form and physical fitness, Juventus faces an important decision on what to do with him.

However, a report from Calciomercato has revealed that Juventus is not considering a departure for Luiz just yet. Despite the offers, the club has a clear plan for the Brazilian in the January window, and that plan is to keep him. Juventus believes that Luiz is capable of improving his performances in the second half of the season, and they hope that he can turn things around and show the quality that made him one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

For Luiz to remain at Juventus beyond January, he will need to improve both his form and physical fitness. If he is unable to contribute consistently and make an impact in the coming months, Juventus may have no choice but to reconsider his future and potentially offload him. The next few weeks will be crucial for the Brazilian, and the pressure is on for him to deliver.