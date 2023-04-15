Juventus makes a decision on Dusan Vlahovic’s future

The future of Dusan Vlahovic has been a subject of discussion in the Italian football media for most of this season.

The Serbian is in his first full season at the club and continues to struggle to meet expectations.

He has support from at least two other strikers, but Vlahovic is simply not pulling his weight at the moment.

This means Juve could offload him and find a replacement that will score more regularly.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri have no plans to offload him and are keen to make him a part of their future plans.

Real Madrid is prepared to pay 60m euros for the ex-Fiorentina man, but the report claims that fee will not even make Juve discuss his transfer.

Before any side can get the attention of the black and whites, they must table at least 100m euros.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic’s future is a big deal for us because he is one of the finest forwards in Europe.

At 23, he is just at the start of his career and will only get better, so we must be patient with him.

DV9 is struggling now, but these struggles cannot define his career and we expect him to improve in the coming months.