Juventus makes a decision on Dybala’s future

Juventus has decided to keep Paulo Dybala beyond this season regardless of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala will enter the last year of his current deal next season and the Bianconeri are clear in their desire not to lose him.

Talks over a new deal haven’t progressed that well, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that both the player and the club want to keep their relationship going.

The report says Dybala will be one of the first players to arrive for preseason as he isn’t committed to any international games at the moment.

Juve will speak to his agent, Jorge Antun, over an extension next month and they expect him to accept an offer of around 10m euros per season plus bonuses.

The attacker currently makes 7.3m euros and has been demanding an upgrade before putting pen to paper.

The exact figure he has been asking from the club remains unclear, but the report insists that they will both reach a compromise for him to stay.

He was one of their major stars under Massimiliano Allegri in his first spell as their manager and the 53-year-old is expected to trust him with more responsibilities next season.

Last season was a poor one for Dybala who managed to play only a handful of games and scored just five goals in all competitions.