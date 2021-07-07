Juventus makes a decision on Luca Pellegrini’s future

Juventus has decided to keep Luca Pellegrini in their squad next season as a deputy to Alex Sandro.

The 22-year-old is one of Juve’s bright youngsters and he spent the last season on loan at Genoa.

That stint helped his development and he remains a target of some clubs who are looking for a similar temporary agreement.

However, he would now be handed a chance to become a mainstay in the Juventus senior squad.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that Juventus has now decided that he would remain with them as a member of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Andrea Pirlo favoured Danilo as a deputy to Sandro last season with the versatile Brazilian impressing.

However, it seems Allegri wants a more natural deputy and he has chosen to keep Pellegrini.

Pellegrini is highly regarded at Juve and that is one reason they have handed him a deal until 2025.

He played 11 league games and provided an assist for Genoa last season.

He would hope he gets more chances to play and he could easily achieve that if Sandro is in and out of the team as was the case last season because of fitness problems.