Matias Soule is currently in excellent form while on loan at Frosinone this season. The young player left Juventus due to limited opportunities for regular play at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus opted for Frosinone as his loan destination because it ensured he would have the chance to play regularly, especially since Frosinone is a newly promoted side.

Soule has impressed while at Frosinone, to the point that there have been reports suggesting Juventus might recall him to bolster their midfield. In fact, his performances have been so remarkable that there’s even speculation he could receive a call-up to the senior Italy national team.

However, it seems that Juventus is inclined to let him continue his loan at Frosinone until the end of the season. A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus believes this would be the best decision for Soule’s immediate future, given his consistently strong performances in the league.

Juve FC Says

Soule has done well and it is very tempting to bring him back to Turin before this season ends.

However, the smart thing is to keep him at Frosinone on loan until the campaign ends so that he will enjoy the benefits of a full loan move.