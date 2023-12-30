Alex Sandro is among several Juventus players whose future needs to be determined, and it appears that the left-back is not part of Juventus’s long-term plans.

While it was anticipated that Alex Sandro would leave Juventus last summer, he ended up staying at the club. However, with only six months left on his current contract at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus reportedly has no intention of extending it.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus is planning for Sandro’s departure and does not intend to keep him beyond the current season. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and the report asserts that this will be his last contract with Juventus.

Despite adapting well to the new system at Juventus, the club is reportedly seeking a new and younger defender to sign as a replacement for Sandro rather than retaining him.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has been a good servant for us over the years, but the Brazilian is not a player we should keep.

There are better players for his role on the market, and we need to take a chance on some of them.

Keeping him now that he is not as reliable as he was should only happen if we lack funds to sign the players we need.