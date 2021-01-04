Juventus makes a decision on the future of Bernardeschi

One player who looks increasingly out of favour at Juventus this season is Federico Bernardeschi.

The midfielder has struggled to get a place in Andrea Pirlo’s first team after he recovered from an injury at the start of the campaign.

The former Fiorentina man has been struggling to impress and has also had very few chances to get back in the team. As the transfer window reopens, it is a time for him to reflect on his future at the club.

Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato says that his future is increasingly away from the club.

Juve has tried to use him as a sweetener in a number of deals, but he has been reluctant to accept that.

The rumours of an exchange have not been confirmed, neither will it go away, but the report maintains that he is as dispensable as any player can be at the moment.

It went further to say that the Bianconeri would accept less than 20m euros from any suitor for his signature.

Juventus need money to add some players to their team and the likes of Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira are players who can help free up space for them to add new signings if they leave the club.