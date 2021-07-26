Juventus makes a decision on the future of exciting teenager

Radu Dragusin is one of the highly-rated youngsters coming through at Juventus at the moment.

The Bianconeri are known to always trust ageing and experienced players to help them deliver, but they have recently turned towards younger talented players.

They signed the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski while also promoting the likes of Gianluca Frabotta and Dragusin to their first team.

Both promoted players have been the subject of interest from other clubs in this transfer window.

However, the Bianconeri have decided that Dragusin will be kept on as a member of their first-team squad, according to Gazzetta as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The report says Frabotta might leave, but Juve has decided that Dragusin will serve some purpose at the club this season and has to stay.

Allegri promoted the likes of Moise Kean to the Juventus first-team squad during his initial stint as the club’s manager and Dragusin will hope he is the breakout star of the upcoming campaign.

The decision to keep the 19-year-old might be an indication that they want to sell Merih Demiral and Daniele Rugani this summer.

Rugani spent last season out on loan while Demiral struggled to play under Andrea Pirlo and wants out if that will still be the case again this season.