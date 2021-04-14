Juventus makes a decision on the future of Morata

Despite his fine goal-scoring campaign, there have been lots of doubts about the future of Alvaro Morata at Juventus.

The Spanish striker joined the Bianconeri on loan for the rest of this season with the option of a permanent transfer.

He has been delivering the goals expected of him with 17 goals and 12 assists in 37 competitive games this season.

With that return, it should be an easy decision that Juventus keeps him on for another campaign.

However, the reality on the ground hasn’t been that simple with some rumours claiming he will return to Spain.

Replacing the striker would be a tough ask for Juventus because a player who can score as much as he does would cost a lot of money.

With that in mind, the Bianconeri has decided to continue their relationship with him, according to Todofichajes.

The report says they will sign him on loan for another season for 10m euros.

This means that his transfer fee for a permanent move in 2022 would be just 25m euros.

If he keeps his level of performance, the champions should take up that option with little stress.