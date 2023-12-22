Hans Nicolussi Caviglia surprisingly stayed at Juventus this season when he was expected to leave the club on loan in the summer.

Juve has many midfielders, so keeping him meant he could hardly play, and the youngster was aware of this.

However, he did not receive a serious offer to leave and remained at the Allianz Stadium to train with the rest of the first team.

Juve has used him in some big games when they had too many injuries, and he even started the crucial match against Inter Milan.

But with the first-choice stars back in action, Caviglia has played sparingly, and the club has to decide on his future next month.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Juve has decided he can leave on loan.

There is interest in his signature, and Juve is willing to discuss a potential move for him when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Caviglia is one of our finest academy graduates and will be a starter at a smaller club.

The January transfer window is a good time for us to listen to offers for his signature and we probably should consider his sale if any team offers us a chance to sell him.