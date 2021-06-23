Juventus makes a decision on the future of one of their exciting youngsters

Juventus sent Hans Nicolussi to Parma on loan last season as they hoped he would get regular playing time there, after struggling for minutes in Turin.

The youngster featured only in the Coppa Italia for them and they were relegated from Serie A.

It wasn’t the type of experience Juve had hoped he would get from his time out on loan.

However, he is still just 21 and still has time on his side to reach the huge potential the club believes that he has.

The midfielder has returned to Juventus, but his short-term future is still away from the club.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says even though he struggled out on loan last season, Juventus remains keen on ensuring that he gets regular first-team action soon and they are prepared to sanction another loan move for him.

The report says this time, he would head to Serie B where he will join Pisa.

The move is being made easier for the second-tier side because Claudio Chiellini, the brother of Juventus defender, Giorgio, is the latest sporting director of the Tuscan side.

Juve has plans to buy and play young players, but Nicolussi knows he isn’t ready to break into Massimiliano Allegri’s team yet.