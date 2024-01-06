Juventus has some talented youngsters in their squad who require playing time, and this month provides an opportune moment to make decisions about their future.

While the Bianconeri are known for nurturing young talent, not all of these players have been given sufficient playing opportunities. Some have seen limited action, prompting suggestions that Juve should consider sending them out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Dean Huijsen is set to play at Roma, but the futures of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Samuel Iling-Junior remain undecided.

The latest reports indicate that Juventus is leaning towards retaining both players. Calciomercato reveals that Cristiano Giuntoli has opted against sending them out on loan, considering Juventus’ need for new midfielders and the possibility that no signings will be made in this position during the current transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We have sent some fine players out on loan and will have a small squad if Nicolussi Caviglia and Iling-Junior also leave.

We have to be mindful of the task ahead, knowing we need squad depth to do well in the league and the Italian Cup.

But if we can sign more experienced players for their role, we have to allow them to leave and get game time.