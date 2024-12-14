Pierre Kalulu has been an outstanding performer for Juventus this season since his loan move from AC Milan in the summer. The French defender has quickly become a cornerstone of Juve’s backline, stepping up brilliantly after the injury to Gleison Bremer left the team short of defensive options.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta identified Kalulu as the ideal defender to strengthen his squad during the summer transfer window. Despite being deemed surplus to requirements at AC Milan, Kalulu was initially hesitant to join Juventus, and the Bianconeri had to work hard to convince him. After extensive discussions, the Frenchman agreed to the move, and it has turned out to be one of the smartest decisions Juventus made this season.

Since arriving in Turin, Kalulu has proven to be an integral player, delivering consistently strong performances and earning widespread praise for his defensive skills. His ability to lead the backline in Bremer’s absence has impressed the club, and it is now unthinkable for Juventus to let him leave when his loan deal expires. According to Calciomercato, Juventus is planning to activate the pre-agreed clause in Kalulu’s loan deal and pay €14 million to make the transfer permanent.

This move is viewed as a bargain by Juventus, who see Kalulu as a long-term asset. The Bianconeri are expected to finalise the deal in the coming weeks, ensuring the Frenchman remains at Allianz Stadium beyond this season.

Kalulu has earned his place in the squad with his exceptional contributions, and Juventus is determined to keep him. As one source told the same report, “€14 million feels like a steal for a player of his quality, and another club will sign him if we fail to act. He certainly deserves to stay here permanently.”

With Kalulu thriving in Turin, Juventus is eager to secure his future as part of their plans for sustained success.