Federico Chiesa recently returned to pre-season training with Juventus and has been working hard to get in shape.

The attacker’s future at the club is uncertain after being told to find a new home, but he continues to train with the group.

Juve has not isolated him like some unwanted players, leading fans to believe that he might be in their plans for the new campaign.

Thiago Motta is giving everyone a chance to show what they can do, and Chiesa will back himself to thrive.

However, ahead of their game against Brest this evening, Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Motta has left the attacker behind and has not chosen him for the squad for the fixture.

The report claims Chiesa is not part of the traveling party to Pescara for the game, which could be a clear sign that he truly is not in their plans.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that our relationship with Chiesa has reached this stage, and we should probably try to get him on a new deal again soon.

He probably now wants to stay after struggling to find another top club that considers him worthy to add to their squad.