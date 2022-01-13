Juventus makes a demand on Barcelona before releasing Morata

Alvaro Morata remains the subject of interest from Barcelona, with the Spaniards reportedly interested in a move for him this month.

The striker is only on-loan at Juve and they might not sign him again after this season.

A return to Spain could be ideal for the former Real Madrid star, but Juve doesn’t exactly have a player that would step in to replace him.

Because of that, it seems unlikely he will leave the club this month.

However, a new report suggests the transfer could still happen with Sport via Calciomercato claiming Juventus has asked the Catalans to send a player to Turin in exchange for the former Chelsea man.

The report claims the Bianconeri wants Memphis Depay to join them before they can sanction Morata’s return to La Liga.

Juve FC Says

Morata is the most experienced striker in our squad now and plays an important role for us.

The Atletico Madrid loanee might not score many goals, but he remains one of the few players who help us offensively.

Now that Federico Chiesa is out on a long-term injury and Paulo Dybala hardly stays fit, we need to keep him.

Depay might struggle to adapt to Serie A and this second half of the season is not the time to test new players.