Angel di Maria is taking too much time to accept or reject Juventus’ offer for his signature and this is causing panic in Turin.

The Bianconeri want to add the Argentinian to their squad after allowing Paulo Dybala to leave the club.

However, they are in a serious competition with Barcelona for his signature, and the Bianconeri have been keen to get his response to their offer.

Football Italia reports that Juve initially offered him a two-year deal, which he has been considering.

However, they have now changed it to a one-year contract with the option of another year.

They hope the former Manchester United attacker will accept this offer.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has a plan for his future already, and that is one reason he is taking so long to respond to our offer.

The smart thing to do is to have alternatives for him in case the club cannot get his signature, eventually.

The likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Filip Kostic have also been linked with a transfer to the Allianz Stadium, and we need to ensure we can turn to any of them if a move for Di Maria eventually fails to materialise.