Gleison Bremer is one of the Juventus players whose future is yet to be determined, as the defender is attracting interest from several top clubs in Europe.

Manchester United followed him for several months before deciding to consider other defenders this summer.

He still attracted interest from Premier League clubs when the Red Devils turned in another direction, but none of his suitors have stepped up their efforts to sign him so far.

Bremer remains the cornerstone of the Juventus defence, and Thiago Motta intends to keep it that way.

Over the last few weeks of the summer, Juve had been open to cashing in on him during this transfer window.

However, things have now changed, and a report on Tuttojuve claims Bremer will no longer be available for transfer this summer.

The report claims Juve will not consider selling him again, even if a good offer arrives for his signature.

Their window for his departure has closed, and they are planning for the new season with him in the picture.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of our best players, and it was never a good idea to want to offload the defender.

He will be a solid foundation for Motta, and we trust him to adjust to the new demands.