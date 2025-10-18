Teun Koopmeiners is facing growing pressure to prove his value as a Juventus player, with time running out for him to demonstrate the form that once made him one of Europe’s most admired midfielders. The Dutchman arrived in Turin with high expectations, but his performances have so far fallen short of what many anticipated.

A Struggle to Replicate Former Success

Koopmeiners joined Juventus after playing a key role in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph in the summer of 2024. His commanding presence, technical intelligence, and leadership at Atalanta made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in Serie A. Juventus had been monitoring him for several seasons, and his breakthrough campaign convinced the club to finally complete the transfer.

However, since his arrival at the Allianz Stadium, the midfielder has struggled to replicate that same influence. Over the course of one full season and several additional months, Koopmeiners has found it difficult to adapt to the tactical demands placed upon him by the Bianconeri. His performances have been inconsistent, and he has yet to establish himself as a regular game-changer in midfield.

Despite his lack of form, Juventus have remained patient. The club decided against offloading him during the last transfer window, even though other players, such as Douglas Luiz, were moved on. That patience, however, now appears to be running thin as the midfielder’s regression continues.

Teun Koopmeiners (Getty Images)

A Critical Period Ahead

According to Tuttojuve, Koopmeiners has just over 70 days to prove that he can still become an important part of Juventus’ project. If he fails to improve during this period, the club is expected to place him on the transfer list when the market reopens in January. This timeline effectively gives the Dutchman the remainder of the year to show that he is committed to turning his Juventus career around.

It is understood that both the club and its supporters have given Koopmeiners ample support since his arrival. Now, the responsibility rests entirely on him to demonstrate that he can deliver the performances that once defined him at Atalanta. The coming weeks will be decisive, as he looks to convince Juventus that he still has a future at the club and that his signing was not a misjudgement.