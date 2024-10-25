Tiago Djalo’s resurgence at FC Porto is a promising development for both the player and Juventus. After being loaned out by the Bianconeri at the start of the season, following a period where he struggled to find his footing under Thiago Motta, the young defender has gradually established himself as an important player for the Portuguese side. This uptick in form is particularly encouraging for Juventus, who are currently facing a defensive crisis.

The loss of Gleison Bremer to a long-term injury has left a significant void in Juve’s backline. Bremer had been one of the key defensive pillars for the Bianconeri, and his absence for the remainder of the season necessitates finding reinforcements when the transfer window reopens in January. While recalling players from loan might seem like an obvious solution, Juventus has reportedly decided against bringing back Djalo or fellow loanee Daniele Rugani, who is currently gaining experience at Ajax

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has no plans to disrupt Djalo’s progress by recalling him from Porto mid-season. The club views his loan spell as an important step in his development and believes it is in both his and the team’s best interests to allow him to continue gaining valuable playing time in Portugal. Given that Djalo is not currently considered a central figure in Juventus’s long-term defensive plans, bringing him back at this stage could hinder his growth and unsettle a season where he is beginning to find form.

Instead, Juventus will look toward the transfer market to find suitable replacements for Bremer. With the club aiming to compete on multiple fronts, finding a defender who can immediately step in and perform will be a priority. Meanwhile, allowing Djalo to complete his loan at Porto keeps the door open for a potential future role at the club, depending on his performances and Juventus’s needs.

For now, Juventus appears committed to keeping Djalo’s momentum intact at Porto, with any decisions about his future to be made during the summer transfer window. This approach ensures that the young defender continues to develop in a stable environment, which could ultimately benefit both him and Juventus in the long run.