Juventus have firmly ruled out the possibility of selling Federico Gatti this summer, despite growing interest from clubs both inside and outside Serie A. The central defender has established himself as one of the most reliable figures in the Bianconeri squad since arriving at the Allianz Stadium, and the club are determined to keep him as part of their plans moving forward.

Gatti has not only been consistent on the pitch but has also earned a reputation as a leader within the dressing room. Regardless of changes in management, he has maintained a high level of professionalism and has consistently contributed to the team’s stability and discipline.

Juve Determined to Retain Dressing Room Leaders

The club’s leadership views Gatti as a key influence among the players, someone who embodies the values they wish to see throughout the squad. With Juventus preparing for what could be a significant transitional period, retaining core players like Gatti is seen as essential, no matter who takes over managerial duties for the upcoming season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are well aware that several clubs are preparing offers for the defender. Napoli are among the domestic sides expressing interest, while clubs abroad are also monitoring the situation closely. Nevertheless, the report states that Juventus have made it clear he is not for sale.

Gatti’s Commitment Recognised by the Club

Since his move to Turin, Gatti has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the team’s cause. His performances have reflected his belief in the club’s project, and his presence has grown in importance with each passing season. Juventus now consider him a cornerstone of their squad, both for his contributions on the field and for his influence off it.

The decision to keep him off the market sends a strong message about the direction the club intend to take this summer. While offers may still come in, Juventus’s stance is firm. Gatti is regarded as indispensable, and the club are prepared to resist any approaches in order to preserve one of their most trusted assets.