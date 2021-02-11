Juventus makes a new deal for young defender a priority

Tying Radu Dragusin to a new contract is imminent at Juventus, reports Corriere di Torino via Calciomercato.

The young Romanian was promoted to the Bianconeri first team this season, and he even made his debut for them in the league and Champions League.

Juve has some of the best defenders in Europe, and their current run of form might suggest that they do not need extra defenders.

But Dragusin has shown so much maturity and fine development, which has prompted the club to consider him one player that has to be kept.

The centre-back has just turned 19, yet he is perhaps the best defender from the club’s reserve team.

He has been training with the Juve first team, but his contract will be up by June, which could see them lose one of their best prospects in years.

The report says the Bianconeri have now made handing him a new contract a priority.

He has been attracting the attention of other teams with the German side, RB Leipzig having the strongest interest in his signature.

They even approached Juve to sign him in the summer, an approach that was rejected.

The Bianconeri will meet with his representatives in the coming days to get everything sorted.