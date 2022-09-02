Juventus makes a positive economic value of €50m this summer

Juventus has ended its summer business with a positive economic value.

The Bianconeri had quite a window after they offloaded the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria.

Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Gleison Bremer joined them before it closed.

They would hope their team is stronger than it was in the last campaign when they ended it trophyless.

But on the business side of things, they certainly ended the transfer window more profitably than they were before.

A report on Football Italia reveals they made €30m in this transfer window and cut their wage bill by €20m, which means they made positive financials of €50m.

Juve FC Says

After the long transfer window, we ended it well by making as much money as we did.

We also signed some top players, and now the focus should turn to how the players perform.

We need our summer buys to deliver as much value as possible now that we have added them to their squad and the early signs are positive.

If we keep winning matches, for sure, we could end this term with another trophy in our cabinet.

However, if we drop our level of performance again, we will play catch up.