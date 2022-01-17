Juventus makes a surprising decision on Dybala’s contract renewal

Juventus and Paulo Dybala will continue to make the headlines until the attacker signs a new deal or leaves the club.

Both parties have been in talks over a contract extension for some time now, but fans are still waiting for him to sign on the dotted line.

The injury-plagued Argentinian remains one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium, but the Bianconeri are not willing to break the bank to keep him.

Some reports suggested he has agreed to the terms of a contract extension with the club, only for the Bianconeri to reduce their offer.

This is not something the former Palermo man likes, and that has the potential of making him leave the club.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia is now reporting that Juve has withdrawn their previous contract offer to him altogether.

It claims the Bianconeri are prepared to allow him to leave for free if he won’t accept a pay cut.

Juve FC Says

This situation has deteriorated quickly, and it is hard to see it ending with this relationship remaining how it was.

Understandably, Dybala wants a new mega-money deal that would reflect his position in the squad.

However, the club also has to consider his poor fitness record and cannot commit so much money to a player who cannot guarantee that he would stay fit for much of a campaign.