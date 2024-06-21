Juventus has been monitoring Emil Holm since his time at Spezia while they were in Serie A, and he joined Atalanta last season following Spezia’s relegation from the Italian top flight.

The Swede had a successful season at Atalanta, notably winning the Europa League. Now, there is speculation whether he could be reunited with Thiago Motta at Juventus.

Holm previously worked with Motta during their time together at Spezia, which adds to Juventus’ interest in bringing the 24-year-old to Turin.

Atalanta is expected to make his move permanent in the coming weeks, as previously agreed. However, the club is open to his departure and would consider selling him if a good offer arises. Initially, they had plans to loan him out upon his return, but with Juventus showing interest, they might now consider a permanent sale.

Tuttojuve reports that Juventus is set to intensify their pursuit of Holm in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Holm has had a good spell in Italian football and might be ready to move to a bigger club like ours.

With Motta at the helm, he would feel comfortable in Turin, and they could recreate their successful partnership at Spezia.

However, Motta must be sure that he does not have a player who will play his role in the current Juve squad before signing him.