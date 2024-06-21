Juventus has been monitoring Emil Holm since his time at Spezia while they were in Serie A, and he joined Atalanta last season following Spezia’s relegation from the Italian top flight.
Juve FC Says
Holm has had a good spell in Italian football and might be ready to move to a bigger club like ours.
With Motta at the helm, he would feel comfortable in Turin, and they could recreate their successful partnership at Spezia.
However, Motta must be sure that he does not have a player who will play his role in the current Juve squad before signing him.
