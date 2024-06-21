The Swede had a successful season at Atalanta, notably winning the Europa League. Now, there is speculation whether he could be reunited with Thiago Motta at Juventus.

Holm previously worked with Motta during their time together at Spezia, which adds to Juventus’ interest in bringing the 24-year-old to Turin.

Atalanta is expected to make his move permanent in the coming weeks, as previously agreed. However, the club is open to his departure and would consider selling him if a good offer arises. Initially, they had plans to loan him out upon his return, but with Juventus showing interest, they might now consider a permanent sale.

Tuttojuve reports that Juventus is set to intensify their pursuit of Holm in the coming weeks.