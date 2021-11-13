Juventus makes an important decision about bringing back former Serie A goal machine

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Mauro Icardi and the Bianconeri looked certain to be the club he joins if he returns to Serie A.

The striker conquered defences in the competition when he was on the books of Inter Milan and Juve needs a new striker to do exactly that at the moment.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have abandoned their pursuit of his signature for now.

Icardi hasn’t been in his best form this season and his off-field life has also attracted negative publicity.

The Bianconeri will now turn their attention to other targets and that could see the pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic gain momentum.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the best strikers in the world and he would undoubtedly add more goals to the current Juventus team.

The Argentinian striker has so much to offer, but dealing with his wife and agent, Wanda Nara isn’t something most clubs want to do.

While he would be a cheaper alternative to Vlahovic, the age of the Serbian means Juve would get more value from signing him in the long-term.

Now that Icardi is no longer part of their plans, Juve needs to add more strikers to their wishlist because Vlahovic might not make the move to Turin as several other European clubs also want to sign him.