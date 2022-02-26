Juventus makes an initial offer to Atletico Madrid for Morata

Juventus has decided to keep Alvaro Morata beyond this season, according to a report.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed his talents for the last two campaigns as he spends time with them on loan from Atletico Madrid.

They can sign him permanently for 35m euros, but they are unwilling to pay that much for the former Chelsea man.

They have now tabled a reduced offer for his signature, according to a report via Football Italia.

It claims the Bianconeri have offered around 15m euros, including bonuses if he reaches some targets.

This means they will only guarantee Atleti less than half of what the Spaniards want for his signature.

It is an offer they might reject considering that he has interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been a good squad member at Juventus and the Spaniard should continue to be an important part of our first team if he stays.

However, because he rarely scores, it makes little sense to splash so much cash on him.

He could be a great attacking partner to Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala, but the price has to be right before we can sign him permanently.