According to Juve FC sources, the Bianconeri have turned their attention to Fikayo Tomori, another talented AC Milan defender. The former Chelsea man has enjoyed a strong spell in Serie A and has proven himself to be a dependable and skilful centre-back. Juventus is reportedly keen on bringing Tomori to Turin during the January transfer window and has already submitted an offer to Milan for his services.

The proposal from Juventus involves signing Tomori on an initial loan deal with a clause to make the move permanent in the summer, contingent on certain conditions being met. However, AC Milan prefers a straightforward sale and has set their asking price at €25 million. For now, the Rossoneri have not accepted Juve’s offer, though negotiations could intensify as the transfer window approaches.

Tomori himself is reportedly open to the move, and a switch to the Allianz Stadium could mark the next step in his career. His experience and consistency in Italian football make him an appealing option for Juventus as they aim to reinforce their squad. Should the deal go through, Tomori could join Kalulu in Turin, further strengthening a defence that has already benefited immensely from the Frenchman’s arrival.

While Milan may be reluctant to part ways with another key defender, Juventus seems determined to capitalise on the situation. If they manage to secure Tomori’s signature, it would be another significant coup for the club as they aim to fortify their team for the second half of the season and beyond.