Juventus makes an opening bid for one of their biggest targets

Juventus has made a move for Manuel Locatelli after being linked with a transfer for him all season.

The midfielder is currently with the Italian national team at Euro 2020 and he has been one of their star performers.

The Bianconeri have been watching him since last season and he was one of Andrea Pirlo’s priority targets.

Massimiliano Allegri has maintained the club’s interest in his signature and they are now looking to close out his signing.

Goal.com reports that Juve is prepared to make an opening bid for his signature and they will sacrifice one of their youngsters to land him.

The report says they will offer 30m euros plus Radu Dragusin to Sassuolo and hope it convinces them to sell.

It seems the Bianconeri are trying to ensure that they don’t miss out on signing the midfielder considering that there is serious interest in him from other top clubs.

His continuous fine performance in the Euros could also see his transfer value increase, especially if Italy wins the competition.

The report, however, adds that it would be tough for the Bianconeri to convince Sassuolo to sell because the Green and Blacks are holding out for a 40m euros fee.

It remains unclear if adding Dragusin in their bid will convince Sassuolo to sell him for a lower fee.