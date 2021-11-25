Juventus makes another underperforming star available for transfers

Adrien Rabiot is the latest Juventus midfielder who is available for transfer at the right price.

The Frenchman has been an ever-present in the Bianconeri starting XI this season, and that is partly because Juve doesn’t have many midfielders who are better than him.

There are only a few players at the club who aren’t available for transfers and the former PSG man isn’t one of them.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reports Juve is keen to offload Aaron Ramsey soon.

It then adds that the former Arsenal man isn’t the only player who can leave the Allianz Stadium.

They have also made Rabiot available for transfer and the Bianconeri would cash in on him for the right price.

Juve FC Says

It looked like Juve had hit the lottery when they signed Rabiot from PSG for free in 2019.

However, the midfielder is still yet to show why several European clubs wanted to sign him back then.

He is playing under his third manager at Juve now, yet there is hardly any sign that he is getting better.

Not every transfer turns out successful, and it is clear to see that Rabiot is not as good as Juve thought he was when he joined.

Now is the time to move him on and sign another top midfielder.