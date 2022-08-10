Juventus makes Barcelona man their number one target

Memphis Depay has become Juventus’ number one transfer target in this window and the Bianconeri are working to hand him a two-year deal.

The Barcelona attacker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time and Barca beat them to sign him last summer.

After just a season, he has to leave as the Catalans struggle with their finances and cannot register their new players.

Some of their old performers have to leave and the arrival of Robert Lewandowski has forced them to consider offloading Depay.

He has several suitors, but Juve is probably his most serious and Fabrizio Romano confirms the Bianconeri has turned their attention towards adding him to their squad.

He tweeted: “Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal. No interest from Tottenham, no chance for Turkish clubs. Juve are leading race discussing a two year deal with Memphis’ lawyers.

“Depay will only accept termination of contract with Barça when he’s happy with the proposal.”

Juve FC Says

Depay did well at Lyon and his time at Barcelona has also not been poor, so we can trust him to do a job at Juve.

The Dutchman will bring more speed and invention to our attack, and his arrival will fill the fans with confidence in the new-look forward lineup.