Luis Muriel has been the subject of transfer interest from Juventus for much of this summer, and the Colombian could still move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve wants a new striker, and reports have linked the Bianconeri to several options.

Max Allegri favours the return of Alvaro Morata to the Allianz Stadium, but Juve is struggling to agree on a fee with Atletico de Madrid for his signature.

This has made them look at other players, and Muriel is one of their targets.

A move for the Colombian seems to have cooled off in recent weeks, but a report on Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri have recontacted the former Sevilla striker.

Atalanta will sell him, which is a major positive step in the bid to add him to their squad.

However, Juve will need to pay Atalanta’s transfer valuation before adding him to the squad.

Juve FC Says

Muriel is one of the most recognisable strikers in Italy now, and he is experienced enough to thrive under Max Allegri.

A move for him makes sense, and it could help us get more goals from off the bench or another player who is not Dusan Vlahovic.