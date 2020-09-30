Juventus makes contact once again with Arsenal target

Tuttojuve is claiming that Juventus has reopened talks with Lyon over Arsenal target, Houssem Aouar this summer.

The 22-year-old appears to be on his way to Arsenal as the Gunners have presented themselves as his most serious suitors.

Mikel Arteta’s side has already seen a 35m euros bid for him rejected by the French side and they are expected to return with an improved offer soon.

However, Juventus might hijack their move for the Frenchman. Aouar impressed for Lyon as they knocked Juve out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage last season.

They also eliminated Manchester City in the quarter-finals before they lost to Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

The contact between Juve and the French side happened within the last few days and PSG has also started talks directly with the Lyon President, Jean Aulas, TuttoJuve reports, before adding that the transfer is expected to take unexpected twists in the next few days.

Having dominated the Italian game in the last decade and also being one of the clubs that Aouar’s hero, Zinedine Zidane, played for, Juve will hope to be able to convince the young Frenchman that his future lies with them.