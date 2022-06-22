Juventus makes De Ligt their next priority after sealing Pogba’s return

Juventus has been looking to add Paul Pogba to their team on a free transfer.

The Bianconeri are chasing the signature of multiple players, but they seem to have focused most of their energy in recent weeks on the return of Pogba.

The World Cup winner remains one of the finest midfielders around, but he struggled at Manchester United and will leave them as a free agent at the end of this month.

Juve is confident that they will seal the deal, and Corriere Dello Sport says their attention would then be turned towards keeping Matthijs de Ligt at the Allianz Stadium.

The Dutchman is the subject of interest from clubs around the globe, and his current deal expires in 2024.

Juve desires to extend it beyond that year, and the report says after completing the return of Pogba, they will turn their attention towards extending the contract of the former Ajax man.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt has been one of Europe’s brightest talents, and the defender will be a leader of our defence for many years if he stays at the club.

However, we would have to offer him a better personal term than his suitors to convince him to extend his contract.